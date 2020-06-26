2402 COURTNEY MEADOWS COURT

Amenities

Bring your clothes and move right in. This FULLY FURNISHED 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Courtney Palms is just what you are looking for. Fully furnished, housewares, linens, and much more! This incredible rental home has a lot to offer from the spacious floor plan including: new carpet throughout, new furniture, freshly painted walls, ceramic tile in wet areas, walk-in closets, ample storage, and a complete appliance package including washer and dryer. Courtney Palms amenities include a resort-style pool and spa, state-of-the-art fitness center, indoor racquetball and basketball courts, and a private movie theater, club house and grilling areas. Gated and security on property. Minutes from Selmon Expressway, I-275, I-75. $75 Re/Max application fee per adult. Once approved $1550 rent will be due and $1600 security deposit due at lease signing.