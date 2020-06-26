All apartments in Brandon
2402 COURTNEY MEADOWS COURT
Last updated December 6 2019 at 7:57 PM

2402 COURTNEY MEADOWS COURT

2402 Courtney Meadows Court · No Longer Available
Location

2402 Courtney Meadows Court, Brandon, FL 33619

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
Bring your clothes and move right in. This FULLY FURNISHED 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Courtney Palms is just what you are looking for. Fully furnished, housewares, linens, and much more! This incredible rental home has a lot to offer from the spacious floor plan including: new carpet throughout, new furniture, freshly painted walls, ceramic tile in wet areas, walk-in closets, ample storage, and a complete appliance package including washer and dryer. Courtney Palms amenities include a resort-style pool and spa, state-of-the-art fitness center, indoor racquetball and basketball courts, and a private movie theater, club house and grilling areas. Gated and security on property. Minutes from Selmon Expressway, I-275, I-75. $75 Re/Max application fee per adult. Once approved $1550 rent will be due and $1600 security deposit due at lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2402 COURTNEY MEADOWS COURT have any available units?
2402 COURTNEY MEADOWS COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 2402 COURTNEY MEADOWS COURT have?
Some of 2402 COURTNEY MEADOWS COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2402 COURTNEY MEADOWS COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2402 COURTNEY MEADOWS COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2402 COURTNEY MEADOWS COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2402 COURTNEY MEADOWS COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 2402 COURTNEY MEADOWS COURT offer parking?
Yes, 2402 COURTNEY MEADOWS COURT offers parking.
Does 2402 COURTNEY MEADOWS COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2402 COURTNEY MEADOWS COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2402 COURTNEY MEADOWS COURT have a pool?
Yes, 2402 COURTNEY MEADOWS COURT has a pool.
Does 2402 COURTNEY MEADOWS COURT have accessible units?
No, 2402 COURTNEY MEADOWS COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2402 COURTNEY MEADOWS COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2402 COURTNEY MEADOWS COURT has units with dishwashers.

