2339 Lake Woodberry Circle

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly pool ceiling fan playground

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground pool volleyball court

End-unit town home in gated community in Brandon. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Regency Key Townhome terrific location. This is a 2 bedroom, 1.5 baths. Downstairs features a large living/dining room with a pass through to the kitchen. There are sliding doors that open to the screened patio to relax on. The kitchen has light and bright cabinets, room for a small breakfast nook upstairs you'll find 2 large bedrooms with ample closet space. Neutral colors throughout. You can walk outside to the gazebo and pool nearby. Community is gated for your safety and has a sparkling community pool, volleyball court and playground. It is centrally located in Brandon close to dining, shopping, schools and easy access to I-75.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact German Codero with Rent Solutions at 813-766-2343.



(RLNE4450502)