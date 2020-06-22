All apartments in Brandon
2339 Lake Woodberry Circle
2339 Lake Woodberry Circle

2339 Lake Woodberry Circle · No Longer Available
2339 Lake Woodberry Circle, Brandon, FL 33510

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
volleyball court
End-unit town home in gated community in Brandon. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Regency Key Townhome terrific location. This is a 2 bedroom, 1.5 baths. Downstairs features a large living/dining room with a pass through to the kitchen. There are sliding doors that open to the screened patio to relax on. The kitchen has light and bright cabinets, room for a small breakfast nook upstairs you'll find 2 large bedrooms with ample closet space. Neutral colors throughout. You can walk outside to the gazebo and pool nearby. Community is gated for your safety and has a sparkling community pool, volleyball court and playground. It is centrally located in Brandon close to dining, shopping, schools and easy access to I-75.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact German Codero with Rent Solutions at 813-766-2343.

(RLNE4450502)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2339 Lake Woodberry Circle have any available units?
2339 Lake Woodberry Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 2339 Lake Woodberry Circle have?
Some of 2339 Lake Woodberry Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2339 Lake Woodberry Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2339 Lake Woodberry Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2339 Lake Woodberry Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2339 Lake Woodberry Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2339 Lake Woodberry Circle offer parking?
No, 2339 Lake Woodberry Circle does not offer parking.
Does 2339 Lake Woodberry Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2339 Lake Woodberry Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2339 Lake Woodberry Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2339 Lake Woodberry Circle has a pool.
Does 2339 Lake Woodberry Circle have accessible units?
No, 2339 Lake Woodberry Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2339 Lake Woodberry Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2339 Lake Woodberry Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
