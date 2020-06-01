Rent Calculator
233 RED MAPLE PLACE
Last updated March 7 2020 at 2:32 AM
233 RED MAPLE PLACE
233 Red Maple Place
No Longer Available
Location
233 Red Maple Place, Brandon, FL 33510
Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in a gated community. Close to everything in Brandon, Riverview and Tampa.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 233 RED MAPLE PLACE have any available units?
Brandon, FL
Brandon, FL
.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
Brandon Rent Report
Brandon Rent Report
.
What amenities does 233 RED MAPLE PLACE have?
Amenities section
Amenities section
.
Is 233 RED MAPLE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
233 RED MAPLE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 233 RED MAPLE PLACE pet-friendly?
pet friendly listings in Brandon
pet friendly listings in Brandon
.
Does 233 RED MAPLE PLACE offer parking?
No, 233 RED MAPLE PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 233 RED MAPLE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 233 RED MAPLE PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 233 RED MAPLE PLACE have a pool?
No, 233 RED MAPLE PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 233 RED MAPLE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 233 RED MAPLE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 233 RED MAPLE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 233 RED MAPLE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
