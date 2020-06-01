All apartments in Brandon
Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:36 PM

233 Parsons Woods Drive

233 Parsons Woods Drive · No Longer Available
Location

233 Parsons Woods Drive, Brandon, FL 33584

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 5BR/4BA two story home with 3 car garage in Parson Woods subdivision in Seffner - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Beautiful 5BR/4BA two story home with 3 car garage in Parson Woods subdivision in Seffner. Home features tile and carpet flooring loft guest bedroom and bath downstairs, inside utility room, open patio and large gourmet kitchen. Kitchen features: wood cabinets granite coutertops island with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and gas stove. Spacious master bedroom with 2 large walk in closets. Master bath with garden tub shower, vanity and plenty of counter space. Great community close to I-275 and I-75. 25 minutes from MacDill AFB. Great family home.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact Joe Nunez with Rent Solutions at 813-393-6959.

No Cats Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 233 Parsons Woods Drive have any available units?
233 Parsons Woods Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 233 Parsons Woods Drive have?
Some of 233 Parsons Woods Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 233 Parsons Woods Drive currently offering any rent specials?
233 Parsons Woods Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 233 Parsons Woods Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 233 Parsons Woods Drive is pet friendly.
Does 233 Parsons Woods Drive offer parking?
Yes, 233 Parsons Woods Drive offers parking.
Does 233 Parsons Woods Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 233 Parsons Woods Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 233 Parsons Woods Drive have a pool?
No, 233 Parsons Woods Drive does not have a pool.
Does 233 Parsons Woods Drive have accessible units?
No, 233 Parsons Woods Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 233 Parsons Woods Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 233 Parsons Woods Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
