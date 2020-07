Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This home has been gorgeously renovated by Invitation Homes. Some of these fantastic upgrades include fresh interior and exterior paint as well as vinyl plank flooring. The kitchen has been remodeled with granite countertops, new cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. Apply online now! This home has a $19.95 smart-home fee and pet fees (If applicable).