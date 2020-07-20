2217 FLUORSHIRE DRIVE

Amenities

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!! This home won't last long on the market! Just went through a remodel including brand new laminate floors, brand new carpet. This gorgeous townhome is located in the gated community of Providence Townhomes! The first floor features a spacious living room, separate dining room, kitchen with closet pantry, laundry closet, and half bath. Upstairs you'll find an amazing master bedroom with walk-in closet and private bath along with the other two bedrooms. Interior features a gorgeous laminate floor, fresh interior paint, dryer and washer and brand new refrigertaor. This beautiful townhouse is in move in ready condition. Just a short walk to the community pool. Providence Townhomes is centrally located to Brandon Mall, major interstates, walk-in-clinics, stores, restaurants, hospitals, and highways (I-4, and I-75) providing an easy/fast commute to Lakeland, Orlando and minutes to downtown Tampa! Come check out this beauty before it’s gone!