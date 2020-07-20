All apartments in Brandon
2217 FLUORSHIRE DRIVE
Last updated July 17 2019 at 3:08 AM

2217 FLUORSHIRE DRIVE

2217 Fluorshire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2217 Fluorshire Drive, Brandon, FL 33511
Providence Lakes

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!! This home won't last long on the market! Just went through a remodel including brand new laminate floors, brand new carpet. This gorgeous townhome is located in the gated community of Providence Townhomes! The first floor features a spacious living room, separate dining room, kitchen with closet pantry, laundry closet, and half bath. Upstairs you'll find an amazing master bedroom with walk-in closet and private bath along with the other two bedrooms. Interior features a gorgeous laminate floor, fresh interior paint, dryer and washer and brand new refrigertaor. This beautiful townhouse is in move in ready condition. Just a short walk to the community pool. Providence Townhomes is centrally located to Brandon Mall, major interstates, walk-in-clinics, stores, restaurants, hospitals, and highways (I-4, and I-75) providing an easy/fast commute to Lakeland, Orlando and minutes to downtown Tampa! Come check out this beauty before it’s gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2217 FLUORSHIRE DRIVE have any available units?
2217 FLUORSHIRE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 2217 FLUORSHIRE DRIVE have?
Some of 2217 FLUORSHIRE DRIVE's amenities include walk in closets, pool, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2217 FLUORSHIRE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2217 FLUORSHIRE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2217 FLUORSHIRE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2217 FLUORSHIRE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 2217 FLUORSHIRE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2217 FLUORSHIRE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2217 FLUORSHIRE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2217 FLUORSHIRE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2217 FLUORSHIRE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2217 FLUORSHIRE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2217 FLUORSHIRE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2217 FLUORSHIRE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2217 FLUORSHIRE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2217 FLUORSHIRE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Apartments Near Colleges

