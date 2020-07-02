218 Van Gogh Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This beautiful 5/2 pool home with fenced yard wont last long!! Spacious open floor plan for this tri level home is perfect for entertaining. Three bedrooms upstairs and two downstairs offers plenty of privacy. Walk out onto the screen lanai to enjoy the lush landscaping and large open pool. Near shopping, dining and more. 20 minutes from Tampa and only an hour to Orlando.



$60 App Fee/Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee Per Pet, Security Deposit Equal to One Month's Rent $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance.