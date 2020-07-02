2133 Wild Grape Place

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

NICE and CLEAN in gated community, 3/2/2 Townhome, Lawn service, water and garbage included - Beautiful Townhouse for Rent, 3bd/2ba/2cg , Super clean and ready for immediate move in. Home is located in Ventura Bay Community which is a gated and in an ideal location with limited traffic conditions, plenty of shopping and restaurants just minutes away. Home is also convenient to I-75, Crosstown expressway, I-4 and more. This home has neutral colors though out, newer carpet, all appliances in kitchen included plus full size washer and dryer. Home has two master suites upstairs, screened in lanai, two car garage with remote control entry and the community pool is just steps away. Don't miss out on this property. Priced at $1500 per month which includes lawn, water and garbage services. Call Kim Tarpley @ REMAX today to view this beautiful home. 813-335-7097



(RLNE5307638)