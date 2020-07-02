All apartments in Brandon
Location

2133 Wild Grape Place, Brandon, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
NICE and CLEAN in gated community, 3/2/2 Townhome, Lawn service, water and garbage included - Beautiful Townhouse for Rent, 3bd/2ba/2cg , Super clean and ready for immediate move in. Home is located in Ventura Bay Community which is a gated and in an ideal location with limited traffic conditions, plenty of shopping and restaurants just minutes away. Home is also convenient to I-75, Crosstown expressway, I-4 and more. This home has neutral colors though out, newer carpet, all appliances in kitchen included plus full size washer and dryer. Home has two master suites upstairs, screened in lanai, two car garage with remote control entry and the community pool is just steps away. Don't miss out on this property. Priced at $1500 per month which includes lawn, water and garbage services. Call Kim Tarpley @ REMAX today to view this beautiful home. 813-335-7097

(RLNE5307638)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2133 Wild Grape Place have any available units?
2133 Wild Grape Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 2133 Wild Grape Place have?
Some of 2133 Wild Grape Place's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2133 Wild Grape Place currently offering any rent specials?
2133 Wild Grape Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2133 Wild Grape Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2133 Wild Grape Place is pet friendly.
Does 2133 Wild Grape Place offer parking?
Yes, 2133 Wild Grape Place offers parking.
Does 2133 Wild Grape Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2133 Wild Grape Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2133 Wild Grape Place have a pool?
Yes, 2133 Wild Grape Place has a pool.
Does 2133 Wild Grape Place have accessible units?
No, 2133 Wild Grape Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2133 Wild Grape Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2133 Wild Grape Place does not have units with dishwashers.

