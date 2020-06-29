All apartments in Brandon
Home
/
Brandon, FL
/
2113 FLUORSHIRE DRIVE
Last updated March 11 2020 at 7:13 AM

2113 FLUORSHIRE DRIVE

2113 Fluorshire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2113 Fluorshire Drive, Brandon, FL 33511
Providence Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
cable included
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
Nice townhouse located centrally in the heart of Brandon in Providence Townhomes gated community. Located near Shopping, Restaurants, Great Schools, Interstate (I-75), and much more. Community features a large and resort like pool, a club area ideal for special events. Property is clean and in great shape. Features and benefits include: nice size living room, kitchen overlooking dining area and sliding glass doors which leads to covered/screened in lanai/patio, laundry closet, half guest bath on first floor, two large master bedrooms each with a full bath and third large office/den room, which can be used as a bedroom. **WATER, SEWER, TRASH AND BASIC CABLE INCLUDED IN RENT**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2113 FLUORSHIRE DRIVE have any available units?
2113 FLUORSHIRE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 2113 FLUORSHIRE DRIVE have?
Some of 2113 FLUORSHIRE DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and cable included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2113 FLUORSHIRE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2113 FLUORSHIRE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2113 FLUORSHIRE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2113 FLUORSHIRE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 2113 FLUORSHIRE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2113 FLUORSHIRE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2113 FLUORSHIRE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2113 FLUORSHIRE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2113 FLUORSHIRE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2113 FLUORSHIRE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2113 FLUORSHIRE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2113 FLUORSHIRE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2113 FLUORSHIRE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2113 FLUORSHIRE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
