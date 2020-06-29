2113 FLUORSHIRE DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher cable included pool ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities cable included ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Nice townhouse located centrally in the heart of Brandon in Providence Townhomes gated community. Located near Shopping, Restaurants, Great Schools, Interstate (I-75), and much more. Community features a large and resort like pool, a club area ideal for special events. Property is clean and in great shape. Features and benefits include: nice size living room, kitchen overlooking dining area and sliding glass doors which leads to covered/screened in lanai/patio, laundry closet, half guest bath on first floor, two large master bedrooms each with a full bath and third large office/den room, which can be used as a bedroom. **WATER, SEWER, TRASH AND BASIC CABLE INCLUDED IN RENT**