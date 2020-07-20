209 Lake Brook Cir. #107

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly walk in closets gym pool tennis court

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Lake Front - Ground Floor - 2 Bedroom 2 Bath For Rent - Welcome to our lake front 2 bedroom 2 bath condo for rent in Brandon, FL. This ground floor unit features water views from every room, tile throughout w/ new carpet in the master bedroom only, new lighting, new paint, walk in pantry in the kitchen, walk in closet, and many other great features.



Rent includes water, trash, sewer, pest control, and a full size washer & dryer. To apply for the property visit www.powellrealty.com or apply in person at our office.



(RLNE2430202)