209 Lake Brook Cir. #107
209 Lake Brook Cir. #107

209 Lake Brook Cr 107 · No Longer Available
Location

209 Lake Brook Cr 107, Brandon, FL 33511

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Lake Front - Ground Floor - 2 Bedroom 2 Bath For Rent - Welcome to our lake front 2 bedroom 2 bath condo for rent in Brandon, FL. This ground floor unit features water views from every room, tile throughout w/ new carpet in the master bedroom only, new lighting, new paint, walk in pantry in the kitchen, walk in closet, and many other great features.

Rent includes water, trash, sewer, pest control, and a full size washer & dryer. To apply for the property visit www.powellrealty.com or apply in person at our office.

(RLNE2430202)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 Lake Brook Cir. #107 have any available units?
209 Lake Brook Cir. #107 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 209 Lake Brook Cir. #107 have?
Some of 209 Lake Brook Cir. #107's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 Lake Brook Cir. #107 currently offering any rent specials?
209 Lake Brook Cir. #107 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 Lake Brook Cir. #107 pet-friendly?
Yes, 209 Lake Brook Cir. #107 is pet friendly.
Does 209 Lake Brook Cir. #107 offer parking?
No, 209 Lake Brook Cir. #107 does not offer parking.
Does 209 Lake Brook Cir. #107 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 209 Lake Brook Cir. #107 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 Lake Brook Cir. #107 have a pool?
Yes, 209 Lake Brook Cir. #107 has a pool.
Does 209 Lake Brook Cir. #107 have accessible units?
No, 209 Lake Brook Cir. #107 does not have accessible units.
Does 209 Lake Brook Cir. #107 have units with dishwashers?
No, 209 Lake Brook Cir. #107 does not have units with dishwashers.
