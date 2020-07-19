All apartments in Brandon
Find more places like 2039 River Turia Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brandon, FL
/
2039 River Turia Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2039 River Turia Circle

2039 River Turia Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brandon
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

2039 River Turia Circle, Brandon, FL 33578

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
garage
See the Video Property Tour

Available Now! This 3-bedroom, 2 -bathroom, 1-Car Garage, 1,357 SQ FT, one story Townhome is in the Villa Serena subdivision, conveniently located near I-75 and US-301. This home features spacious rooms with tile and carpet flooring. There is a Family room, formal dining room and eating space in kitchen. The kitchen includes a side-by-side refrigerator, flattop stove, dishwasher, and microwave. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and master bath has twin sinks and separate shower. Mini blinds, ceiling fans, and washer and dryer hook ups. Nice sized screened patio. This is a gated community with community pool. Water, Sewer, Garbage is included in the rent.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

Apply to Rent this Home

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2039 River Turia Circle have any available units?
2039 River Turia Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 2039 River Turia Circle have?
Some of 2039 River Turia Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2039 River Turia Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2039 River Turia Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2039 River Turia Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2039 River Turia Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 2039 River Turia Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2039 River Turia Circle offers parking.
Does 2039 River Turia Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2039 River Turia Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2039 River Turia Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2039 River Turia Circle has a pool.
Does 2039 River Turia Circle have accessible units?
No, 2039 River Turia Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2039 River Turia Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2039 River Turia Circle has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lucerne
1419 Lake Lucerne Way
Brandon, FL 33511
Camden Royal Palms
826 Milano Cir
Brandon, FL 33511
THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE
2648 Bermuda Lake Dr
Brandon, FL 33510
Palms at Palisades
512 Camino Real Ct
Brandon, FL 33510
The Addison
2516 Annapolis Way
Brandon, FL 33511
Courtney Trace
1131 Courtney Trace Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Century Crosstown
9712 Bosque Creek Cir
Brandon, FL 33619
Avenue @Creekbridge 
1002 Creekbridge Rd
Brandon, FL 33511

Similar Pages

Brandon 1 BedroomsBrandon 2 Bedrooms
Brandon Apartments with ParkingBrandon Pet Friendly Places
Brandon Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FL
Four Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa