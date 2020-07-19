2039 River Turia Circle

Amenities

Available Now! This 3-bedroom, 2 -bathroom, 1-Car Garage, 1,357 SQ FT, one story Townhome is in the Villa Serena subdivision, conveniently located near I-75 and US-301. This home features spacious rooms with tile and carpet flooring. There is a Family room, formal dining room and eating space in kitchen. The kitchen includes a side-by-side refrigerator, flattop stove, dishwasher, and microwave. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and master bath has twin sinks and separate shower. Mini blinds, ceiling fans, and washer and dryer hook ups. Nice sized screened patio. This is a gated community with community pool. Water, Sewer, Garbage is included in the rent.



