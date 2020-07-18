All apartments in Brandon
2018 Cattleman Drive

2018 Cattleman Drive · (813) 505-5155
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2018 Cattleman Drive, Brandon, FL 33511
Sterling Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2018 Cattleman Drive · Avail. now

$1,700

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1730 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Sterling Ranch - Ready for move in with all new wood look flooring and fresh paint. The is home features 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, an eat in kitchen, indoor laundry room, a large enclosed lanai, fenced yard, backyard shed and a 2 car garage.Main Bath features a Garden Tub and a Shower. There is a brand new walk-in shower in the second bath. Excellent location to reach all points and is close to the Heart of Brandon A small will be considered with a Non-refundable Pet Fee of $500. No cats.

(RLNE5912516)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2018 Cattleman Drive have any available units?
2018 Cattleman Drive has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 2018 Cattleman Drive have?
Some of 2018 Cattleman Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2018 Cattleman Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2018 Cattleman Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2018 Cattleman Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2018 Cattleman Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2018 Cattleman Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2018 Cattleman Drive offers parking.
Does 2018 Cattleman Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2018 Cattleman Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2018 Cattleman Drive have a pool?
No, 2018 Cattleman Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2018 Cattleman Drive have accessible units?
No, 2018 Cattleman Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2018 Cattleman Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2018 Cattleman Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
