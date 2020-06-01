All apartments in Brandon
Last updated March 7 2020 at 2:32 AM

1948 CROWN PARK DRIVE

1948 Crown Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1948 Crown Park Drive, Brandon, FL 33594
Valrico Manor

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available December 1 for move in- see it now! Very nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage home right in the middle of Valrico. The entire home has tile floors for easy cleaning! Kitchen is large enough for a small breakfast table and has a breakfast bar that leads to the dining/living room combo. The full sized washer and dryer are tucked away in the kitchen with storage cabinets and hangar space. Sliding glass doors lead to the covered and closed in lanai that can serve as a play room, tv room, etc. Large fenced yard gives lots of privacy! This home is in walking distance from the Publix Shopping Center off Valrico Rd and HWY 60. Monthly rent includes yard maintenance and washer and dryer. Make this your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1948 CROWN PARK DRIVE have any available units?
1948 CROWN PARK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1948 CROWN PARK DRIVE have?
Some of 1948 CROWN PARK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1948 CROWN PARK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1948 CROWN PARK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1948 CROWN PARK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1948 CROWN PARK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 1948 CROWN PARK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1948 CROWN PARK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1948 CROWN PARK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1948 CROWN PARK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1948 CROWN PARK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1948 CROWN PARK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1948 CROWN PARK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1948 CROWN PARK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1948 CROWN PARK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1948 CROWN PARK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

