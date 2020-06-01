1948 CROWN PARK DRIVE

Amenities

Available December 1 for move in- see it now! Very nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage home right in the middle of Valrico. The entire home has tile floors for easy cleaning! Kitchen is large enough for a small breakfast table and has a breakfast bar that leads to the dining/living room combo. The full sized washer and dryer are tucked away in the kitchen with storage cabinets and hangar space. Sliding glass doors lead to the covered and closed in lanai that can serve as a play room, tv room, etc. Large fenced yard gives lots of privacy! This home is in walking distance from the Publix Shopping Center off Valrico Rd and HWY 60. Monthly rent includes yard maintenance and washer and dryer. Make this your new home.