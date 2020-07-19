All apartments in Brandon
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1915 ERIN BROOKE DRIVE

1915 Erin Brooke Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1915 Erin Brooke Drive, Brandon, FL 33594
Brentwood Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Renovated home that is better than new! Three bedrooms, two and a half baths. Master is on the first floor and 2nd and 3rd bedrooms are upstairs with an open loft area that could be used as an office, additional TV room or work out area. Recently renovated with fresh paint inside and out, granite countertops in the kitchen and a nice breakfast bar, breakfast area in the kitchen, new glass top range, new refrigerator, and microwave as well. Great newer wood laminate floors in the family room, new light fixturesthroughout, newer sinks, upgraded faucets, new carpet throughout the home as well. Large open screeened in lanai overlooking a private fenced in back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1915 ERIN BROOKE DRIVE have any available units?
1915 ERIN BROOKE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1915 ERIN BROOKE DRIVE have?
Some of 1915 ERIN BROOKE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1915 ERIN BROOKE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1915 ERIN BROOKE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1915 ERIN BROOKE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1915 ERIN BROOKE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 1915 ERIN BROOKE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1915 ERIN BROOKE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1915 ERIN BROOKE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1915 ERIN BROOKE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1915 ERIN BROOKE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1915 ERIN BROOKE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1915 ERIN BROOKE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1915 ERIN BROOKE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1915 ERIN BROOKE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1915 ERIN BROOKE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
