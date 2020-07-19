1915 ERIN BROOKE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Renovated home that is better than new! Three bedrooms, two and a half baths. Master is on the first floor and 2nd and 3rd bedrooms are upstairs with an open loft area that could be used as an office, additional TV room or work out area. Recently renovated with fresh paint inside and out, granite countertops in the kitchen and a nice breakfast bar, breakfast area in the kitchen, new glass top range, new refrigerator, and microwave as well. Great newer wood laminate floors in the family room, new light fixturesthroughout, newer sinks, upgraded faucets, new carpet throughout the home as well. Large open screeened in lanai overlooking a private fenced in back yard.