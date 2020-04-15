1914 BRANDON BROOK ROAD

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated pool ceiling fan microwave

Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath immaculately kept home with two car garage. This beautiful home has been partially redone with new paint, new kitchen counter tops, new dishwasher, new lighting in bathrooms and hardware. New hot water heater was installed last year. NO carpet throughout the entire home making it easy to keep clean. Neighborhood is well maintained and has a large community pool that owner will provide a key for access. Location is prime..you can walk to shopping and commerce. Tenant to verify room sizes.