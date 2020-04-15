All apartments in Brandon
Last updated June 4 2020 at 12:04 AM

1914 BRANDON BROOK ROAD

1914 Brandon Brook Road · (813) 685-7755
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1914 Brandon Brook Road, Brandon, FL 33594
Brandon Brook

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath immaculately kept home with two car garage. This beautiful home has been partially redone with new paint, new kitchen counter tops, new dishwasher, new lighting in bathrooms and hardware. New hot water heater was installed last year. NO carpet throughout the entire home making it easy to keep clean. Neighborhood is well maintained and has a large community pool that owner will provide a key for access. Location is prime..you can walk to shopping and commerce. Tenant to verify room sizes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1914 BRANDON BROOK ROAD have any available units?
1914 BRANDON BROOK ROAD has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1914 BRANDON BROOK ROAD have?
Some of 1914 BRANDON BROOK ROAD's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1914 BRANDON BROOK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1914 BRANDON BROOK ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1914 BRANDON BROOK ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1914 BRANDON BROOK ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 1914 BRANDON BROOK ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 1914 BRANDON BROOK ROAD does offer parking.
Does 1914 BRANDON BROOK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1914 BRANDON BROOK ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1914 BRANDON BROOK ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 1914 BRANDON BROOK ROAD has a pool.
Does 1914 BRANDON BROOK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1914 BRANDON BROOK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1914 BRANDON BROOK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1914 BRANDON BROOK ROAD has units with dishwashers.
