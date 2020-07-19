All apartments in Brandon
1840 Coyote Place
1840 Coyote Place

1840 Coyote Place · No Longer Available
Location

1840 Coyote Place, Brandon, FL 33511
Sterling Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Remodeled Home in Peaceful Brandon Community! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Single Family Home in Brandon for rent. 3 Beds and 2 Baths with an attached oversized 1 car garage. BRAND NEW KITCHEN!! Home backs up to community pond -- perfect for a relaxing morning and evening! Close to I-75 and premier shopping, restaurants and markets. Right next to Sterling Ranch Park and Cedar Tree Bird Sanctuary.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 600, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For additional questions, contact Jared at 607-242-8186

(RLNE4732602)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1840 Coyote Place have any available units?
1840 Coyote Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1840 Coyote Place have?
Some of 1840 Coyote Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1840 Coyote Place currently offering any rent specials?
1840 Coyote Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1840 Coyote Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1840 Coyote Place is pet friendly.
Does 1840 Coyote Place offer parking?
Yes, 1840 Coyote Place offers parking.
Does 1840 Coyote Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1840 Coyote Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1840 Coyote Place have a pool?
No, 1840 Coyote Place does not have a pool.
Does 1840 Coyote Place have accessible units?
No, 1840 Coyote Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1840 Coyote Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1840 Coyote Place does not have units with dishwashers.
