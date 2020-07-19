1840 Coyote Place

Amenities

Remodeled Home in Peaceful Brandon Community! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Single Family Home in Brandon for rent. 3 Beds and 2 Baths with an attached oversized 1 car garage. BRAND NEW KITCHEN!! Home backs up to community pond -- perfect for a relaxing morning and evening! Close to I-75 and premier shopping, restaurants and markets. Right next to Sterling Ranch Park and Cedar Tree Bird Sanctuary.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 600, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For additional questions, contact Jared at 607-242-8186



