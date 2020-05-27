1760 KIRTLEY DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

*Ready Now!* Bright, open & spacious! 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage w/ large backyard -completely fenced in. Eat-in kitchen w/stainless steel appliances. Tall vaulted ceilings, split floor-plan, and ceramic tile throughout the entire home. Front room can be used as formal living, den, or office. Master bedroom has double french doors that open to the private back yard. Space for the entire family & Fido too! This neighborhood features a community park and a community pool! Convenient location. All info TBV.