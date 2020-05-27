All apartments in Brandon
1760 KIRTLEY DRIVE
Last updated August 15 2019 at 12:53 AM

1760 KIRTLEY DRIVE

1760 Kirtley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1760 Kirtley Drive, Brandon, FL 33511
Sterling Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
*Ready Now!* Bright, open & spacious! 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage w/ large backyard -completely fenced in. Eat-in kitchen w/stainless steel appliances. Tall vaulted ceilings, split floor-plan, and ceramic tile throughout the entire home. Front room can be used as formal living, den, or office. Master bedroom has double french doors that open to the private back yard. Space for the entire family & Fido too! This neighborhood features a community park and a community pool! Convenient location. All info TBV.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1760 KIRTLEY DRIVE have any available units?
1760 KIRTLEY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1760 KIRTLEY DRIVE have?
Some of 1760 KIRTLEY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1760 KIRTLEY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1760 KIRTLEY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1760 KIRTLEY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1760 KIRTLEY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 1760 KIRTLEY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1760 KIRTLEY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1760 KIRTLEY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1760 KIRTLEY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1760 KIRTLEY DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1760 KIRTLEY DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1760 KIRTLEY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1760 KIRTLEY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1760 KIRTLEY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1760 KIRTLEY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
