All apartments in Brandon
Find more places like 1755 Fluorshire Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brandon, FL
/
1755 Fluorshire Drive
Last updated October 9 2019 at 5:44 PM

1755 Fluorshire Drive

1755 Fluorshire Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brandon
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1755 Fluorshire Drive, Brandon, FL 33511
Providence Lakes

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
Lovely 3 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath end unit provides extra natural light. Easy to care for ceramic tile covers all of the flooring
downstairs and upstairs baths, and carpet in the bedrooms. Convenient half bath downstairs. Easy commute to McDill
and downtown Tampa. Just minutes to the mall, movies, bowling, and elementary school just steps from the townhome
complex. Water, sewer & grounds maintenance is included. Be sure to click on the photo to enlarge and see
explanations. Sorry, no pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1755 Fluorshire Drive have any available units?
1755 Fluorshire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
Is 1755 Fluorshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1755 Fluorshire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1755 Fluorshire Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1755 Fluorshire Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 1755 Fluorshire Drive offer parking?
No, 1755 Fluorshire Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1755 Fluorshire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1755 Fluorshire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1755 Fluorshire Drive have a pool?
No, 1755 Fluorshire Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1755 Fluorshire Drive have accessible units?
No, 1755 Fluorshire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1755 Fluorshire Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1755 Fluorshire Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1755 Fluorshire Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1755 Fluorshire Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakewood Apartments
1651 Lake Meadow Cir S
Brandon, FL 33510
Camden Royal Palms
826 Milano Cir
Brandon, FL 33511
Westwood @60
1212 Askew Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Bridgeport
3385 Creekridge Rd
Brandon, FL 33511
The Addison
2516 Annapolis Way
Brandon, FL 33511
Tapestry Town Center
650 Tapestry Lane
Brandon, FL 33511
Century Crosstown
9712 Bosque Creek Cir
Brandon, FL 33619
Avenue @Creekbridge 
1002 Creekbridge Rd
Brandon, FL 33511

Similar Pages

Brandon 1 BedroomsBrandon 2 Bedrooms
Brandon Dog Friendly ApartmentsBrandon Luxury Places
Brandon Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa