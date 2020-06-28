1755 Fluorshire Drive

Amenities
Lovely 3 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath end unit provides extra natural light. Easy to care for ceramic tile covers all of the flooring
downstairs and upstairs baths, and carpet in the bedrooms. Convenient half bath downstairs. Easy commute to McDill
and downtown Tampa. Just minutes to the mall, movies, bowling, and elementary school just steps from the townhome
complex. Water, sewer & grounds maintenance is included. Be sure to click on the photo to enlarge and see
explanations. Sorry, no pets allowed.