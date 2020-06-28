1755 Fluorshire Drive

Amenities

carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities

Lovely 3 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath end unit provides extra natural light. Easy to care for ceramic tile covers all of the flooring

downstairs and upstairs baths, and carpet in the bedrooms. Convenient half bath downstairs. Easy commute to McDill

and downtown Tampa. Just minutes to the mall, movies, bowling, and elementary school just steps from the townhome

complex. Water, sewer & grounds maintenance is included. Be sure to click on the photo to enlarge and see

explanations. Sorry, no pets allowed.