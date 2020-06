Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1741 Tarah Trace Drive Available 06/05/19 Home For Rent 3/2/2 - Clean and cute three bedroom, two bath with two car garage with remote control entry, fenced in backyard. Home has kitchen appliances plus full size washer & dryer. Located close to mall and plenty of restaurants. Available for 6/5/19 move in. Call Kim Tarpley @ REMAX Realty Unlimited today @ 813-335-7097.



(RLNE4557905)