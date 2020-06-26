1723 Silverwood Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Brandon 4 Bedroom and 2 Bath Home With Unique Curb Appeal - Check out this beautiful home just renovated. What a unique property to see with floor to ceiling window on the front of the home with a nice porch to enjoy the Florida sunshine! Step into this fascinating home with a large living area and fireplace up front. Kitchen has been updated with all new appliances. On one side of the down stairs you have a separate living room area with laundry room right off the back. On the other side of the down stairs is another bedroom or sunroom option. Two bedrooms share a bathroom down stairs. Another bedroom is located at the top of the stairs with a full bathroom attached. Large fenced backyard finishes off this unique offering. Two year lease available so schedule your showing online today. These unique properties do not last long!



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult non-refundable application fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. In addition to the advertised base rent, you will be required to pay $20.00 monthly for our utility & maintenance reduction program. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



(RLNE4958717)