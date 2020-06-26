All apartments in Brandon
1723 Silverwood Dr

1723 Silverwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1723 Silverwood Drive, Brandon, FL 33510

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Brandon 4 Bedroom and 2 Bath Home With Unique Curb Appeal - Check out this beautiful home just renovated. What a unique property to see with floor to ceiling window on the front of the home with a nice porch to enjoy the Florida sunshine! Step into this fascinating home with a large living area and fireplace up front. Kitchen has been updated with all new appliances. On one side of the down stairs you have a separate living room area with laundry room right off the back. On the other side of the down stairs is another bedroom or sunroom option. Two bedrooms share a bathroom down stairs. Another bedroom is located at the top of the stairs with a full bathroom attached. Large fenced backyard finishes off this unique offering. Two year lease available so schedule your showing online today. These unique properties do not last long!

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult non-refundable application fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. In addition to the advertised base rent, you will be required to pay $20.00 monthly for our utility & maintenance reduction program. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

(RLNE4958717)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1723 Silverwood Dr have any available units?
1723 Silverwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1723 Silverwood Dr have?
Some of 1723 Silverwood Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1723 Silverwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1723 Silverwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1723 Silverwood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1723 Silverwood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1723 Silverwood Dr offer parking?
No, 1723 Silverwood Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1723 Silverwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1723 Silverwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1723 Silverwood Dr have a pool?
No, 1723 Silverwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1723 Silverwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 1723 Silverwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1723 Silverwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1723 Silverwood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
