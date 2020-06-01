1715 Brandon Trace Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

MOVE IN SPECIAL: 1/2 deposit upon move in 1/2 on 3rd month.Brandon Trace community charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 car garage. Open layout light and bright this is simple living ceramic tile throughout. Kitchen is spacious with plenty of cabinet space. New Carpeting. Mastr bedroom has a walk in closet. Additional bedrooms are a good size. Fenced in big back yard with patio and pond view great for entertaining. Near all major shopping, Ybor City, Down Town Tampa, Macdill Airforce base, Beaches, Tampa International Airport