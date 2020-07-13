Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Welcome to 1642 Sand Hollow Lane and the desirable community of Brentwood Hills! This home is a show stopper! You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a low-maintenance lawn. The interior features stylish tile flooring throughout, each room offers lots of space for making long-lasting memories, and the bedrooms are lit with ample amounts of natural lighting. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, an island, stylish tile back-splash, and lots of beautiful all-white cabinetry. Enjoy the screened lanai and the yard space. The home is available for immediate occupancy and is conveniently located near desirable school, shopping, dining, and entertainment. You will also love the community clubhouse and pool! Make this your home and apply today!