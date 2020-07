Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities

Beautiful move in ready home in Brandon! - 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in desirable Brandon Florida! This home features fresh paint and tile flooring throughout the home. The kitchen is furnished with white appliances to include a dishwasher, the rooms are spacious and there is a big screened porch in the backyard. Home is not far from the crosstown, shopping and dining. No Pets



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4743589)