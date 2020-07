1625 Compton St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

SPECTACULAR 4 BEDROOM, 3 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE, POOL HOME WITH WATER VIEW IN SOUGHT AFTER PROVIDENCE LAKES SUBDIVISION. THIS SPACIOUS 3-WAY SPLIT FLOOR PLAN OFFERS NEUTRAL COLORS, A NEWLY REMODELED KITCHEN, FORMAL DINING AND LIVING ROOM, LARGE INSIDE LAUNDRY ROOM WITH WASHER AND DRYER, CERAMIC TILE AND LAMINATE WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, AND A WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE. THE GOURMET KITCHEN INCLUDES A CLOSET PANTRY, NEW GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, NEW CUSTOM ALL WOOD SHAKER WHITE CABINETS, CENTER ISLAND WITH ADDITIONAL CABINETS, AND A BREAKFAST BAR. ALL THAT OPENS TO THE LARGE BREAKFAST NOOK AND FAMILY ROOM. PERFECT FOR HOLIDAY FEASTS AND ENTERTAINING! WOW, DID I MENTION YOU ARE GOING TO LOVE THE BEAUTIFUL VIEW FROM YOUR KITCHEN AS YOU LOOK OUT TOWARD THE POOL AND POND. THE EXTENDED SCREEN LANAI IS A GREAT PLACE TO RELAX AND ENJOY THE OUTDOORS. EXTREMELY DESIRABLE 3-WAY SPLIT FLOOR PLAN OFFERS A BEDROOM AND FULL BATH AT THE BACK OF THE HOUSE, TWO ADDITIONAL BEDROOMS AND A FULL BATH ON ONE SIDE AND THE MASTER RETREAT WITH BATH ON THE OPPOSITE SIDE; GIVING EVERYONE THEIR OWN PRIVACY. THE MASTER SUITE FEATURES HIGH CEILINGS, A SLIDING DOOR LEADING TO THE COVERED LANAI AND POOL, TWO WALK-IN CLOSETS, HIS AND HER VANITIES, AND A GARDEN TUB WITH SEPARATE SHOWER. NEED EVEN MORE SPACE? THERE IS AN AIR-CONDITIONED ROOM IN THE GARAGE THAT CAN BE USED AS STORAGE OR AN OFFICE. PETS ALLOWED WITH APPROVAL AND PET APPLICATION. PROVIDENCE LAKES IS A GREAT LOCATION WITHIN MINUTES OF THE BRANDON WESTFIELD SHOPPING MALL, I-75, SELMON EXPRESSWAY, MACDILL AFB, DOWNTOWN TAMPA, AND EVERYTHING ELSE YOU MAY NEED. CALL TODAY FOR PRIVATE TOUR!



CONTACT ALEX AT PMI ARRICO REALTY & PROPERTY MANAGEMENT 813-382-0014 OR ALEX@ARRICOREALTY.COM OR TO SEARCH FOR MORE PROPERTIES VISIT US ON THE WEB: WWW.ARRICOREALTY.COM