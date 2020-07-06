1618 CROSSRIDGE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

You will love making this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a garage, a covered entrance, and a low-maintenance yard, while the backyard is complete with a privacy fence, a patio area for cooking out, and a lush-green lawn for enjoying gorgeous sunny days outdoors. The interior features stylish tile flooring throughout for a stunning household, lots of natural lighting, vaulted ceilings, and a kitchen equipped with a breakfast bar, granite countertops, stylish tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and easy access to the rest of the spacious home. This home has a $19.95 smart-home fee and pet fees (If applicable). Make this your home and apply today!