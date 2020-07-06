All apartments in Brandon
1618 CROSSRIDGE DRIVE
Last updated January 25 2020 at 8:03 AM

1618 CROSSRIDGE DRIVE

1618 Crossridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1618 Crossridge Drive, Brandon, FL 33510
Lakeview Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
You will love making this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a garage, a covered entrance, and a low-maintenance yard, while the backyard is complete with a privacy fence, a patio area for cooking out, and a lush-green lawn for enjoying gorgeous sunny days outdoors. The interior features stylish tile flooring throughout for a stunning household, lots of natural lighting, vaulted ceilings, and a kitchen equipped with a breakfast bar, granite countertops, stylish tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and easy access to the rest of the spacious home. This home has a $19.95 smart-home fee and pet fees (If applicable). Make this your home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1618 CROSSRIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
1618 CROSSRIDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1618 CROSSRIDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 1618 CROSSRIDGE DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1618 CROSSRIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1618 CROSSRIDGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1618 CROSSRIDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1618 CROSSRIDGE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1618 CROSSRIDGE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1618 CROSSRIDGE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1618 CROSSRIDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1618 CROSSRIDGE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1618 CROSSRIDGE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1618 CROSSRIDGE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1618 CROSSRIDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1618 CROSSRIDGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1618 CROSSRIDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1618 CROSSRIDGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

