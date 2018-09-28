All apartments in Brandon
1613 LOGHILL PLACE

1613 Loghill Pl · No Longer Available
Location

1613 Loghill Pl, Brandon, FL 33510
Lakeview Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful home in Brandon. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2 car garage, split floor plan for lots of privacy. Nice open floor plan. Large foyer. Split bedroom plan. Kitchen / great room combination and separate formal dining area. Laminate wood flooring is throughout the living areas with tile in the wet areas. Lots of cabinet space, large pantry, breakfast bar and breakfast nook. Owners suite has a walk in closet and private bath. Fenced yard. Newer AC unit! Just minutes away from lots of great restaurants, shopping, YMCA and parks. Easy commute to I-75 and Selmon Express Way. Available 4/6/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1613 LOGHILL PLACE have any available units?
1613 LOGHILL PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1613 LOGHILL PLACE have?
Some of 1613 LOGHILL PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1613 LOGHILL PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
1613 LOGHILL PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1613 LOGHILL PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 1613 LOGHILL PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 1613 LOGHILL PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 1613 LOGHILL PLACE offers parking.
Does 1613 LOGHILL PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1613 LOGHILL PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1613 LOGHILL PLACE have a pool?
No, 1613 LOGHILL PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 1613 LOGHILL PLACE have accessible units?
No, 1613 LOGHILL PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1613 LOGHILL PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1613 LOGHILL PLACE has units with dishwashers.
