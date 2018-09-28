1613 LOGHILL PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful home in Brandon. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2 car garage, split floor plan for lots of privacy. Nice open floor plan. Large foyer. Split bedroom plan. Kitchen / great room combination and separate formal dining area. Laminate wood flooring is throughout the living areas with tile in the wet areas. Lots of cabinet space, large pantry, breakfast bar and breakfast nook. Owners suite has a walk in closet and private bath. Fenced yard. Newer AC unit! Just minutes away from lots of great restaurants, shopping, YMCA and parks. Easy commute to I-75 and Selmon Express Way. Available 4/6/2020.