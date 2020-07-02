1613 Fluorshire Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities cable included in unit laundry Property Amenities pool

- Please call Dena Green at 813-420-2627 for more information on this home. Gated community of Providence Town homes. Water and basic cable included in rent! Close to shopping, restaurants and easy access to the highway! Recently painted all neutral colors. Downstairs has a large family room, separate dining area, washer and dryer, and the kitchen the opens up to the huge screen lanai. Upstairs are two large bedrooms with two bathrooms. This home is ready for you! At time of move-in, Tenant costs will include a processing fee of $75.00.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3419825)