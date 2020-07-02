All apartments in Brandon
1613 Fluorshire Drive

1613 Fluorshire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1613 Fluorshire Drive, Brandon, FL 33511
Providence Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
cable included
pool
Unit Amenities
cable included
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pool
- Please call Dena Green at 813-420-2627 for more information on this home. Gated community of Providence Town homes. Water and basic cable included in rent! Close to shopping, restaurants and easy access to the highway! Recently painted all neutral colors. Downstairs has a large family room, separate dining area, washer and dryer, and the kitchen the opens up to the huge screen lanai. Upstairs are two large bedrooms with two bathrooms. This home is ready for you! At time of move-in, Tenant costs will include a processing fee of $75.00.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3419825)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1613 Fluorshire Drive have any available units?
1613 Fluorshire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
Is 1613 Fluorshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1613 Fluorshire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1613 Fluorshire Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1613 Fluorshire Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 1613 Fluorshire Drive offer parking?
No, 1613 Fluorshire Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1613 Fluorshire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1613 Fluorshire Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1613 Fluorshire Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1613 Fluorshire Drive has a pool.
Does 1613 Fluorshire Drive have accessible units?
No, 1613 Fluorshire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1613 Fluorshire Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1613 Fluorshire Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1613 Fluorshire Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1613 Fluorshire Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
