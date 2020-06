Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful home in the heart of Brandon, Fl. Close to shopping, groceries and much more! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home, has a lovely private back yard and a 2 car garage. Community offers a pool and play park. Better yet comes with washer and dryer!