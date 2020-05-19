All apartments in Brandon
1608 Robin Lane
Last updated May 28 2020 at 1:43 PM

1608 Robin Lane

1608 Robin Lane · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1842254
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1608 Robin Lane, Brandon, FL 33510

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,630

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1892 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.
Availability subject to change.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,630, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,630, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1608 Robin Lane have any available units?
1608 Robin Lane has a unit available for $1,630 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
Is 1608 Robin Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1608 Robin Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1608 Robin Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1608 Robin Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1608 Robin Lane offer parking?
No, 1608 Robin Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1608 Robin Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1608 Robin Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1608 Robin Lane have a pool?
No, 1608 Robin Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1608 Robin Lane have accessible units?
No, 1608 Robin Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1608 Robin Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1608 Robin Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1608 Robin Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1608 Robin Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
