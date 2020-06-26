All apartments in Brandon
1561 DEER TREE LANE

1561 Deer Tree Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1561 Deer Tree Lane, Brandon, FL 33510

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gated Community in Brandon _ Lakewood Ridge - This 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse in Lakewood Ridge a Gated Community located in Brandon. This pet-friendly townhouse features a covered front porch, beautiful laminate wood flooring in the living room, eat-in kitchen, half bath, and laundry area. The laminate wood stairs lead to the large master bedroom and additional bedrooms and bathroom. Additional features include storage space, a nice screen patio off the dining area, 2 parking spaces right in front of the townhouse. The unit is a short walk to the community swimming pool. The open floor plan flows from the entry through the great room/dining area into the. You will be minutes away from Brandon Town Center Mall, Brandon AMC Regency 20, many Restaurants, Schools, Parks. Easy Access to HWY 60, Hwy 301, Crosstown Expressway, and I-75. Text 321-779-7785 for additional information.

Hoa Application is required $100 app fee per applicant
Application fees are $75 per adult and applications must be filled out on our site at www.hamptonandhampton.com

If you are seriously interested in this property please be prepared to leave the holding deposit of one month rent today and submit applications online right after. It takes both the holding fee and application to take the home off the market.

Deposits are equal to one months rent.
First full month due at move in.
Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted.
(pet application required & pet fee is $300 per pet)
$250 admin fee due at move in.
Renters insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required.
We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received but will accept back up applications.

We look forward to hearing from you!

(RLNE4894861)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1561 DEER TREE LANE have any available units?
1561 DEER TREE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1561 DEER TREE LANE have?
Some of 1561 DEER TREE LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1561 DEER TREE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1561 DEER TREE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1561 DEER TREE LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1561 DEER TREE LANE is pet friendly.
Does 1561 DEER TREE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 1561 DEER TREE LANE offers parking.
Does 1561 DEER TREE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1561 DEER TREE LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1561 DEER TREE LANE have a pool?
Yes, 1561 DEER TREE LANE has a pool.
Does 1561 DEER TREE LANE have accessible units?
No, 1561 DEER TREE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1561 DEER TREE LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1561 DEER TREE LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
