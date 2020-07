Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool ceiling fan extra storage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Gated Community. Great location right off HWY 60, in the heart of Brandon. Close to I-4 and Rt 75. Water & Sewer included! Community pool. 3 bedroom 2.5 baths townhouse. All appliances including refrigerator, washer & dryer. All rooms with fan and lights. Large living area great room. Covered patio with outside storage closet. Do not miss this - awesome location.