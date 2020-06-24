1548 BLUE MAGNOLIA ROAD

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher parking pool guest parking range

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool guest parking

Well maintained nice townhouse in sought after community in Brandon! the first floors features tile flooring, nice kitchen and fully fenced private backyard(tenant will be responsible to mow the glass in the backyard). Master bedroom is downstairs with full bath. second floors has two bedrooms. laundry room is inside house! There are assigned parking spaces and plenty guest parking. The community has pool and very conveniently located near the Brandon mall, highway 60 and highway 75, easy commute to downtown Tampa, all shopping and restaurants!