Brandon, FL
1548 BLUE MAGNOLIA ROAD
Last updated April 28 2019 at 5:43 AM

1548 BLUE MAGNOLIA ROAD

1548 Blue Magnolia Road · No Longer Available
Location

1548 Blue Magnolia Road, Brandon, FL 33510

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
guest parking
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
guest parking
Well maintained nice townhouse in sought after community in Brandon! the first floors features tile flooring, nice kitchen and fully fenced private backyard(tenant will be responsible to mow the glass in the backyard). Master bedroom is downstairs with full bath. second floors has two bedrooms. laundry room is inside house! There are assigned parking spaces and plenty guest parking. The community has pool and very conveniently located near the Brandon mall, highway 60 and highway 75, easy commute to downtown Tampa, all shopping and restaurants!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1548 BLUE MAGNOLIA ROAD have any available units?
1548 BLUE MAGNOLIA ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1548 BLUE MAGNOLIA ROAD have?
Some of 1548 BLUE MAGNOLIA ROAD's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1548 BLUE MAGNOLIA ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1548 BLUE MAGNOLIA ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1548 BLUE MAGNOLIA ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1548 BLUE MAGNOLIA ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 1548 BLUE MAGNOLIA ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 1548 BLUE MAGNOLIA ROAD offers parking.
Does 1548 BLUE MAGNOLIA ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1548 BLUE MAGNOLIA ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1548 BLUE MAGNOLIA ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 1548 BLUE MAGNOLIA ROAD has a pool.
Does 1548 BLUE MAGNOLIA ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1548 BLUE MAGNOLIA ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1548 BLUE MAGNOLIA ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1548 BLUE MAGNOLIA ROAD has units with dishwashers.
