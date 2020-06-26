Amenities

1543 Deer Tree Ln Available 08/01/19 1543 Deer Tree Lane - Please call Darlene Gore at (813) 263-3801 for more information on this home which will be available for occupancy on August 1, 2019. Two-story 2 bedrooms, 2.5 Baths townhome in the gated community of Lakewood Ridge. This delightful home is located in Brandon with just a short drive to the Tampa Bay area. Upon arrival at the home, youll notice two assigned parking spots for your convenience and your private front porch sitting area. Step inside to an open floor plan with beautiful tile flooring downstairs and wood laminate floors in the bedrooms. Kitchen features breakfast bar, ample amounts of cabinet and counter space, tile flooring and all appliances including refrigerator, range, and dishwasher. The screened lanai is great for enjoying your morning coffee or the wonderful Florida breeze. Upstairs you will find 2 spacious bedrooms with their own bathrooms. The master suite is great for relaxing and features a large walk-in closet. Downstairs is a half bath for guest convenience. Home is freshly painted inside. This lovely town home has a lot to offer, wont last long. Book a viewing today! At the time of move-in, a $75 tenant processing fee will be due along with any rent and deposits. Sorry, No Pets



No Pets Allowed



