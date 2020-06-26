All apartments in Brandon
Last updated June 21 2019 at 9:38 AM

1543 Deer Tree Ln

1543 Deer Tree Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1543 Deer Tree Lane, Brandon, FL 33510

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
1543 Deer Tree Ln Available 08/01/19 1543 Deer Tree Lane - Please call Darlene Gore at (813) 263-3801 for more information on this home which will be available for occupancy on August 1, 2019. Two-story 2 bedrooms, 2.5 Baths townhome in the gated community of Lakewood Ridge. This delightful home is located in Brandon with just a short drive to the Tampa Bay area. Upon arrival at the home, youll notice two assigned parking spots for your convenience and your private front porch sitting area. Step inside to an open floor plan with beautiful tile flooring downstairs and wood laminate floors in the bedrooms. Kitchen features breakfast bar, ample amounts of cabinet and counter space, tile flooring and all appliances including refrigerator, range, and dishwasher. The screened lanai is great for enjoying your morning coffee or the wonderful Florida breeze. Upstairs you will find 2 spacious bedrooms with their own bathrooms. The master suite is great for relaxing and features a large walk-in closet. Downstairs is a half bath for guest convenience. Home is freshly painted inside. This lovely town home has a lot to offer, wont last long. Book a viewing today! At the time of move-in, a $75 tenant processing fee will be due along with any rent and deposits. Sorry, No Pets

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3367114)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1543 Deer Tree Ln have any available units?
1543 Deer Tree Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1543 Deer Tree Ln have?
Some of 1543 Deer Tree Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1543 Deer Tree Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1543 Deer Tree Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1543 Deer Tree Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1543 Deer Tree Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 1543 Deer Tree Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1543 Deer Tree Ln offers parking.
Does 1543 Deer Tree Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1543 Deer Tree Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1543 Deer Tree Ln have a pool?
Yes, 1543 Deer Tree Ln has a pool.
Does 1543 Deer Tree Ln have accessible units?
No, 1543 Deer Tree Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1543 Deer Tree Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1543 Deer Tree Ln has units with dishwashers.
