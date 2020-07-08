All apartments in Brandon
Location

1520 Attleboro Lane, Brandon, FL 33511
Providence Lakes

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Your clean, move-in ready 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2-car garage pool home awaits for a 5/18 lease start date! Centrally located in Brandon, close to shopping, amenities and I-75 in the established community of Providence Lakes. Foyer introduces a spacious open layout with vaulted ceilings, formal dining room, an eat-in area off the kitchen, plus the family room features a wood burning fireplace with French doors overlooking the pool. Split bedroom floor plan. Master suite has a walk-in closet, dual sinks, oversized shower and access to the huge covered + screened lanai. Guest bedrooms share an updated hallway bath. Laundry room too. Back yard is fully fenced and pool care is included with this 13,500 gallon pool. A must see with remodeled kitchen and tile flooring throughout!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1520 ATTLEBORO LANE have any available units?
1520 ATTLEBORO LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1520 ATTLEBORO LANE have?
Some of 1520 ATTLEBORO LANE's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1520 ATTLEBORO LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1520 ATTLEBORO LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1520 ATTLEBORO LANE pet-friendly?
No, 1520 ATTLEBORO LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 1520 ATTLEBORO LANE offer parking?
Yes, 1520 ATTLEBORO LANE offers parking.
Does 1520 ATTLEBORO LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1520 ATTLEBORO LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1520 ATTLEBORO LANE have a pool?
Yes, 1520 ATTLEBORO LANE has a pool.
Does 1520 ATTLEBORO LANE have accessible units?
No, 1520 ATTLEBORO LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1520 ATTLEBORO LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1520 ATTLEBORO LANE has units with dishwashers.

