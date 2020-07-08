1520 ATTLEBORO LANE

Amenities

Your clean, move-in ready 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2-car garage pool home awaits for a 5/18 lease start date! Centrally located in Brandon, close to shopping, amenities and I-75 in the established community of Providence Lakes. Foyer introduces a spacious open layout with vaulted ceilings, formal dining room, an eat-in area off the kitchen, plus the family room features a wood burning fireplace with French doors overlooking the pool. Split bedroom floor plan. Master suite has a walk-in closet, dual sinks, oversized shower and access to the huge covered + screened lanai. Guest bedrooms share an updated hallway bath. Laundry room too. Back yard is fully fenced and pool care is included with this 13,500 gallon pool. A must see with remodeled kitchen and tile flooring throughout!