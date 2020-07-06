All apartments in Brandon
1519 Deer Tree Ln
1519 Deer Tree Ln

1519 Deer Tree Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1519 Deer Tree Lane, Brandon, FL 33510

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Brandon Lakewood Ridge Gated Town Home Community 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath, Tile, with New Carpet on 2nd and Bedrooms, Pool, Minutes from shopping, restaurants and so much more. A Small Pet Considered References Required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1519 Deer Tree Ln have any available units?
1519 Deer Tree Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1519 Deer Tree Ln have?
Some of 1519 Deer Tree Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1519 Deer Tree Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1519 Deer Tree Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1519 Deer Tree Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1519 Deer Tree Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1519 Deer Tree Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1519 Deer Tree Ln offers parking.
Does 1519 Deer Tree Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1519 Deer Tree Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1519 Deer Tree Ln have a pool?
Yes, 1519 Deer Tree Ln has a pool.
Does 1519 Deer Tree Ln have accessible units?
No, 1519 Deer Tree Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1519 Deer Tree Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1519 Deer Tree Ln has units with dishwashers.

