1515 SAKURA DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage guest suite

Custom home on over 1/3 of an acre. This is one of a kind. At over 4368 square foot, this home offers a large kitchen with eat in space. Full

bedroom and bathroom (guest suite) located on the first floor. Step into the great room and you are greeted with massive ceilings, a large brick fireplace, and beautiful stained glass windows. On the first floor you will also find three additional rooms that can be used for bedrooms, craft rooms,office, or bonus rooms plus another bedroom. Upstairs you will find the master suite. Over sized and tucked away, this master is private and has its own fireplace. Large walk-in closets, over sized bathroom, and much much more. Outside you will find a wood deck for entertaining, relaxing, or cooking out. Two car attached garage for secured parking or storage. RV or Boat storage is available on the concrete pad located on the other side of the house. Call today for your private showing.