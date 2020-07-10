All apartments in Brandon
1515 SAKURA DRIVE
Last updated March 6 2020 at 7:56 AM

1515 SAKURA DRIVE

1515 Sakura Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1515 Sakura Drive, Brandon, FL 33596

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
guest suite
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
Custom home on over 1/3 of an acre. This is one of a kind. At over 4368 square foot, this home offers a large kitchen with eat in space. Full
bedroom and bathroom (guest suite) located on the first floor. Step into the great room and you are greeted with massive ceilings, a large brick fireplace, and beautiful stained glass windows. On the first floor you will also find three additional rooms that can be used for bedrooms, craft rooms,office, or bonus rooms plus another bedroom. Upstairs you will find the master suite. Over sized and tucked away, this master is private and has its own fireplace. Large walk-in closets, over sized bathroom, and much much more. Outside you will find a wood deck for entertaining, relaxing, or cooking out. Two car attached garage for secured parking or storage. RV or Boat storage is available on the concrete pad located on the other side of the house. Call today for your private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1515 SAKURA DRIVE have any available units?
1515 SAKURA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1515 SAKURA DRIVE have?
Some of 1515 SAKURA DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1515 SAKURA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1515 SAKURA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1515 SAKURA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1515 SAKURA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 1515 SAKURA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1515 SAKURA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1515 SAKURA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1515 SAKURA DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1515 SAKURA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1515 SAKURA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1515 SAKURA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1515 SAKURA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1515 SAKURA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1515 SAKURA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
