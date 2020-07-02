All apartments in Brandon
1511 Burning Tree Ln
Last updated April 20 2020 at 11:56 AM

1511 Burning Tree Ln

1511 Burningtree Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1511 Burningtree Lane, Brandon, FL 33510
Kensington

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
hot tub
4/2/2 Single Family House on Large Corner lot - Property Id: 249998

Very nice house located in very nice, desirable and peaceful neighborhood in Brandon just off Windhorst and Lakewood area that is connected to I75, I4 towards North and highway 60 on South Side. It is surrounded by lush green trees and nice mature landscape all around. Has 4 rooms and 2 bathrooms. Its a Victorian Style Construction. Living room has nice French Doors Fireplace and Cathedral Ceilings. All house has windows treatment Ceiling Fans and Central air. The entrance is by the West side enters into a hallway that leads into the foyer and living area. There is 1st room on the entrance side. One side of Living room has Master Suite with attached bath while the other rooms and bath and other 2 rooms. Other side has large Eat in Kitchen and with island kitchen and nice cabinetry and also Victorian styled windows. Back entrance opens out to a Patio and a very nice and large size yard. Available April 1st 2020.
Basic Tenant Screening may be required.
Call/Text Jay 813-618-0181.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/249998
Property Id 249998

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5664659)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1511 Burning Tree Ln have any available units?
1511 Burning Tree Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1511 Burning Tree Ln have?
Some of 1511 Burning Tree Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1511 Burning Tree Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1511 Burning Tree Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1511 Burning Tree Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1511 Burning Tree Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 1511 Burning Tree Ln offer parking?
No, 1511 Burning Tree Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1511 Burning Tree Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1511 Burning Tree Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1511 Burning Tree Ln have a pool?
No, 1511 Burning Tree Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1511 Burning Tree Ln have accessible units?
No, 1511 Burning Tree Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1511 Burning Tree Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1511 Burning Tree Ln has units with dishwashers.

