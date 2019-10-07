All apartments in Brandon
1510 Ledgestone Drive

Location

1510 Ledgestone Drive, Brandon, FL 33511
Providence Lakes

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
GREAT HOME IN A GREAT LOCATION! - Please call Heather Jenkins @ 813-506-7476 for more information. This home has it all! Brand new kitchen stainless appliances will go in prior to move in! Very well maintained! Formal dining room and living room welcome you in the home. The kitchen is open to the family room and is complete with a breakfast bar. Large screen lanai and fenced backyard. Come home and relax as the lawn maintenance is included!! Great location near the mall, grocery stores, shopping and easy access to freeways. Must see!!! Won't last long!! Tenant costs will include a processing fee of $75 along with rent and any deposit.

(RLNE1993563)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1510 Ledgestone Drive have any available units?
1510 Ledgestone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
Is 1510 Ledgestone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1510 Ledgestone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1510 Ledgestone Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1510 Ledgestone Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1510 Ledgestone Drive offer parking?
No, 1510 Ledgestone Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1510 Ledgestone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1510 Ledgestone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1510 Ledgestone Drive have a pool?
No, 1510 Ledgestone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1510 Ledgestone Drive have accessible units?
No, 1510 Ledgestone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1510 Ledgestone Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1510 Ledgestone Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1510 Ledgestone Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1510 Ledgestone Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
