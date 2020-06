Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Single family Home for Rent Locate at Valrico. Private Pool,3 Bedrooms/ 2 Bathrooms, the Dining Room and Living Room over sized with doble sided Fireplace, Family Room, Breakfast Bar,double Pantry, New washer & dryer. The property has been renovate with new Pocelain Title, New paint, New Blinds and Pool clean system