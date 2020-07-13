1429 Summergate Dr

This is a fantastic 3 bedroom 2 bath townhome in the heart of Valrico! Townhome features a 1-car garage with opener and fresh paint throughout. Wood laminate floors on the first level with carpet upstairs in the bedrooms. Large kitchen with spacious breakfast bar adjacent to dining area and family room. Half bath downstairs and 2 full baths upstairs. Vaulted ceilings in second floor bedrooms. Summergate is a gated community in the Valrico/Brandon area just off of Hwy 60 at Mt Carmel. Community features include large pool and cabana area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
