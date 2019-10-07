All apartments in Brandon
1404 Vinetree Drive
Last updated July 15 2019 at 4:54 PM

1404 Vinetree Drive

1404 Vinetree Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1404 Vinetree Drive, Brandon, FL 33510
Lakeview Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
key fob access
pet friendly
Be the first to live in this newly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Brandon! Enjoy living in a quiet neighborhood convenient to restaurants, shopping, beaches, and major highways! FREE MONTH of rent available when signing a long-term lease (inquire for details)! Features include: Smart Home App to control Keyless Locks and Smart Thermostat, Energy Star Rated Stainless Steel Appliances, LED Lighting, WaterSense Plumbing Fixtures, Hardwood Floors, Quartz Countertops, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Backyard Patio, and One Car Garage. Energy Efficient features can save you more than $500 a year! Amenity Fees May Apply. Professionally managed by National Home Rentals with 24/7 emergency maintenance. Units are pet-friendly. Minimum lease term of 12 months. Leases up to 10 years available. You may apply or set up a self-showing on our website! https://property.nationalhomerentals.com/properties/543018 www.nhr.us

Be aware of scams! We do not list any homes on Craigslist. NHR employees will never request cash or wire transfer. All showings are self-guided.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1404 Vinetree Drive have any available units?
1404 Vinetree Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1404 Vinetree Drive have?
Some of 1404 Vinetree Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1404 Vinetree Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1404 Vinetree Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1404 Vinetree Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1404 Vinetree Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1404 Vinetree Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1404 Vinetree Drive offers parking.
Does 1404 Vinetree Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1404 Vinetree Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1404 Vinetree Drive have a pool?
No, 1404 Vinetree Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1404 Vinetree Drive have accessible units?
No, 1404 Vinetree Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1404 Vinetree Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1404 Vinetree Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
