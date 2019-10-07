1404 Vinetree Drive

Amenities

Be the first to live in this newly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Brandon! Enjoy living in a quiet neighborhood convenient to restaurants, shopping, beaches, and major highways! FREE MONTH of rent available when signing a long-term lease (inquire for details)! Features include: Smart Home App to control Keyless Locks and Smart Thermostat, Energy Star Rated Stainless Steel Appliances, LED Lighting, WaterSense Plumbing Fixtures, Hardwood Floors, Quartz Countertops, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Backyard Patio, and One Car Garage. Energy Efficient features can save you more than $500 a year! Amenity Fees May Apply. Professionally managed by National Home Rentals with 24/7 emergency maintenance. Units are pet-friendly. Minimum lease term of 12 months. Leases up to 10 years available. You may apply or set up a self-showing on our website! https://property.nationalhomerentals.com/properties/543018 www.nhr.us



Be aware of scams! We do not list any homes on Craigslist. NHR employees will never request cash or wire transfer. All showings are self-guided.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.