Home
/
Brandon, FL
/
1402 BIG OAK COURT
Last updated April 12 2020 at 1:35 AM

1402 BIG OAK COURT

1402 Big Oak Court · No Longer Available
Location

1402 Big Oak Court, Brandon, FL 33511

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
City Close - Country Quiet: Nice 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Side Entry Garage Home on a 1/3 Acre home site with 1957 Square Feet of Living Area and a fully fenced in rear yard with upgrade PVC vinyl fencing with a 20' drive gate. Bring your boat or RV. This home has been updated with many features you would expect to find in a new home. Newer roof, Newer high efficiency A/C system, Thermal Windows to keep your electric bill down, Stainless Steel appliance package which includes a Side x Side Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Range hood and a Glass top Double Oven Range. Need extra refrigerator space, we provide an additional Side by Side refrigerator in the garage. Plenty of space in this home with a Formal Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Separate Breakfast Nook and Large Family. All bedrooms have walk in closets with built in storage cabinets and / or shelves. Updated light fixtures, ceiling fans and blinds are installed throughout. The kitchen overlooks the family room and includes, ceiling fan, tile flooring, breakfast bar, closet pantry and separate eat in breakfast nook with triple windows. The family room has wood floors, 2 ceiling fans, an access door and windows overlooking the patio area. The formal dining room has updated light fixture and floor tile with double windows to the front of the home. The formal living room has French door access to the rear patio. The entry door has leaded glass inserts and a separate glass storm door to add additional light to the formal areas. The master bedroom has ceiling fan, beautiful window seat with cedar storage area below and double French doors leading to the master bath. The master bath is upgraded with cherry wood cabinets, beveled edge counter tops, double sinks and an additional 6 draw 2 door dressing cabinet. Contemporary floor and wall tile are also installed. The master walk in closet has storage cabinets installed. Secondary bedrooms both have walk in closets with storage cabinets and shelves. The rear screened in roof covered patio is huge and has 2 ceiling fans, an elite insulated roof and tile flooring. The large covered country front porch has paver brick flooring and is also fenced in with a decorative 3' aluminum fence. This home allows for storage of boats and RV's if needed. There is a 20' wide double gate for RV and Boat access. There is also a 20 x 15 gravel parking pad with a 50Amp service to power your recreational vehicle. There is an additional 12x14 storage shed in the rear yard for your lawn equipment or workshop and has steel storage shelves. The 2 car garage features auto opener, fleck paint floor finish and a large steal 3 level storage shelf unit with wall hung cabinets for even more additional storage. Listing Agent is owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

