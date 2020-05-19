All apartments in Brandon
1318 Hatch Place

Location

1318 Hatch Place, Brandon, FL 33594
Willows

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
WOW!! Available is a large 3 bedroom 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, plus an extra room in the second floor house. Be the lucky one. Tenants pay all the utilities, pets are allowed. Time frame to move in MAX 21 days. Every adult (over 18) living in the property need to submit an individual application and complete all the rental process in the same time. Security Deposit is required in 24 hours after application approval, in order to hold the property after this time the application is cancel. -Renter's insurance required This home is professionally managed and maintained by 5 Stars Plus Real Estate Services. You deserve rental living at its best! Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis. - Non-refundable application fee: $50 per occupant of age 18 or older - One-year lease minimum - Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: deposit amount - If Animals are accepted an additional deposit & renters insurance will be required throughout lease term (liability is required) - Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics. - Maximum two animals allowed - Equal Housing Opportunity - Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy. - Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month s rent plus 100$. - Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes. - Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Binder and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the terms. This requirement is applicable to all Approved Applicants, even if they have not seen the inside of the home. - If this home is part of an HOA, and may have additional rental qualifications and policies. Please consult with your Leasing Agent for more details. Please visit us at www.5starsbrokerage.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

