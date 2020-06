Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking

Welcome to our newly renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex in Brandon. The interior features brand new kitchen, new appliances, new bathroom, new carpet in bedrooms, new doors, new lighting and ceiling fans, new paint, and much more. The property features a huge fenced back yard w/ a fire pit, an extremely large screened patio w/ storage, and you have 2 dedicated parking spots. Rent includes water(the first $35), trash, and sewer.