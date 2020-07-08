All apartments in Brandon
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:37 PM

1304 HIGH HAMMOCK DRIVE

1304 High Hammock Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1304 High Hammock Drive, Brandon, FL 33619

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
24hr gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
car wash area
clubhouse
24hr gym
playground
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
Fantastic find. 1st floor corner unit located just steps to the pool. Beautifully maintained and in great condition. Arguably one of the best locations in the complex. Ceramic tile throughout. Screened front porch. Resort style living with amenities such as swimming pool, clubhouse, playground, 24-hour fitness center, car wash, basketball, tennis and volleyball courts! Generous sized bedrooms. Master bedroom has master bath and walk in closet. Located conveniently just 10 miles from downtown Tampa but on the edge of Brandon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1304 HIGH HAMMOCK DRIVE have any available units?
1304 HIGH HAMMOCK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1304 HIGH HAMMOCK DRIVE have?
Some of 1304 HIGH HAMMOCK DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1304 HIGH HAMMOCK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1304 HIGH HAMMOCK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1304 HIGH HAMMOCK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1304 HIGH HAMMOCK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 1304 HIGH HAMMOCK DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1304 HIGH HAMMOCK DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1304 HIGH HAMMOCK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1304 HIGH HAMMOCK DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1304 HIGH HAMMOCK DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1304 HIGH HAMMOCK DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1304 HIGH HAMMOCK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1304 HIGH HAMMOCK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1304 HIGH HAMMOCK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1304 HIGH HAMMOCK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

