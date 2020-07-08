1304 HIGH HAMMOCK DRIVE

Amenities

Fantastic find. 1st floor corner unit located just steps to the pool. Beautifully maintained and in great condition. Arguably one of the best locations in the complex. Ceramic tile throughout. Screened front porch. Resort style living with amenities such as swimming pool, clubhouse, playground, 24-hour fitness center, car wash, basketball, tennis and volleyball courts! Generous sized bedrooms. Master bedroom has master bath and walk in closet. Located conveniently just 10 miles from downtown Tampa but on the edge of Brandon.