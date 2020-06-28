All apartments in Brandon
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

1242 Coolmont Dr

1242 Coolmont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1242 Coolmont Drive, Brandon, FL 33511
Heather Lakes at Brandon

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Single Family - Villa - This home is now available for a long-term resident. This home features luxury vinyl wood & tile flooring throughout (no carpet), granite countertops, warm paint colors, a fireplace, inside laundry hookups and a large fenced yard. A minimum two year residency commitment is requested.

We made it easy to view the inside of the home through our 3D Virtual Tour. You can guide yourself through each room of the home or hit the PLAY BUTTON which will feel as real as you walking through the home yourself. Just click on the Virtual Tour link on our website.

TAKE THE VIRTUAL TOUR NOW (click on the link at our website) https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=6MYvwLWUqPj

We also have a walk-through video to watch just as if you were in the home yourself. Just click on the pictures found on our website ApplyForThisHome.com.

Pets: We do accept pets weighing 35 lbs. or less and a maximum of 2 pets. No more than 1 cat is allowed and the cat must be neutered or spayed. There is an additional monthly pet fee of $30 for one pet or $50 for two pets. We cannot accept aggressive breeds or a history of biting.

We are looking for a resident who will stay long term and make the house a home for themselves.

(Please note: We do not accept Section 8 on this property).

Residents will be responsible for their own utilities, lawn care and for maintenance up to $35. New residents shall pay a one-time administrative lease preparation fee of $99 at lease signing.

To get to the home, take Providence Rd to Sweet Ridge Ave to Coolmont Dr.

You can apply online at www.ApplyForThisHome.com (Please note: every person who is the age of 18 years or older must complete a separate on line application.) Thank you

(RLNE4031961)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1242 Coolmont Dr have any available units?
1242 Coolmont Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1242 Coolmont Dr have?
Some of 1242 Coolmont Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1242 Coolmont Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1242 Coolmont Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1242 Coolmont Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1242 Coolmont Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1242 Coolmont Dr offer parking?
No, 1242 Coolmont Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1242 Coolmont Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1242 Coolmont Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1242 Coolmont Dr have a pool?
No, 1242 Coolmont Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1242 Coolmont Dr have accessible units?
No, 1242 Coolmont Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1242 Coolmont Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1242 Coolmont Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
