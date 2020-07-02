All apartments in Brandon
124 N KINGS AVENUE
124 N KINGS AVENUE

124 N Kings Ave · No Longer Available
Location

124 N Kings Ave, Brandon, FL 33510
Russellwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You'll love this updated 2 bedroom unit in Russellwood! Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Washer & dryer included. Large master bedroom has a walk-in closet. Additional storage room. Enjoy the serene common areas and sparkling community pool! Convenient location off Hwy 60 in Brandon. This unit is on the 2nd floor and it townhouse style with bedrooms upstairs. Tenant costs will include a processing fee of $75 and Condo application fee of $100 in addition to rent, security deposit, application and pet fees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 450
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 N KINGS AVENUE have any available units?
124 N KINGS AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 124 N KINGS AVENUE have?
Some of 124 N KINGS AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 N KINGS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
124 N KINGS AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 N KINGS AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 124 N KINGS AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 124 N KINGS AVENUE offer parking?
No, 124 N KINGS AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 124 N KINGS AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 124 N KINGS AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 N KINGS AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 124 N KINGS AVENUE has a pool.
Does 124 N KINGS AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 124 N KINGS AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 124 N KINGS AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 124 N KINGS AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

