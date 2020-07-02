124 N KINGS AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

You'll love this updated 2 bedroom unit in Russellwood! Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Washer & dryer included. Large master bedroom has a walk-in closet. Additional storage room. Enjoy the serene common areas and sparkling community pool! Convenient location off Hwy 60 in Brandon. This unit is on the 2nd floor and it townhouse style with bedrooms upstairs. Tenant costs will include a processing fee of $75 and Condo application fee of $100 in addition to rent, security deposit, application and pet fees.