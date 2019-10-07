All apartments in Brandon
1234 Canyon Oaks Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 9:39 AM

1234 Canyon Oaks Drive

1234 Canyon Oaks Drive · (813) 412-6658
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1234 Canyon Oaks Drive, Brandon, FL 33510
Eliza Varnes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,845

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1880 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
BEAUTIFUL BRANDON HOME AVAILABLE LATE JUNE Located just off I75 and Dr. MLK Jr Blvd, this really home boasts three bedrooms and two bathrooms with 1880 square feet of living space plus an oversized great room/den, gourmet-styled kitchen, and lovely backyard space. The open floor plan with the kitchen, dining room, and great room gives this airy, contemporary feeling. The kitchen offers an island, gorgeous shaker styled cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and granite counter tops. The master bedroom features a beautiful ceiling feature, large walk-in closet, and stunning bathroom. The back patio and yard offer the retreat that you want'perfect for entertaining or relaxing in the warm Florida sunshine. Contact us today for more information.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1234 Canyon Oaks Drive have any available units?
1234 Canyon Oaks Drive has a unit available for $1,845 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1234 Canyon Oaks Drive have?
Some of 1234 Canyon Oaks Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1234 Canyon Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1234 Canyon Oaks Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1234 Canyon Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1234 Canyon Oaks Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1234 Canyon Oaks Drive offer parking?
No, 1234 Canyon Oaks Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1234 Canyon Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1234 Canyon Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1234 Canyon Oaks Drive have a pool?
No, 1234 Canyon Oaks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1234 Canyon Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 1234 Canyon Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1234 Canyon Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1234 Canyon Oaks Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
