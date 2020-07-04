1231 SWEET GUM DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Spring Leasing Special: Receive $1,000 off your first month's rent with a lease starting on or before 4/13/2020. Start fresh this spring in your dream home.



You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered porch entrance, and a lush green lawn, while the backyard is complete with a fence, a large lawn, and a screened-in patio and in-ground pool for your outdoor enjoyment. The interior features plush carpeting throughout, a fireplace in the living room for cozy nights in, vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting, and ample amounts of space for making long-lasting memories. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with a breakfast bar that connects it to the living room, updated appliances, and lots of cabinetry space for your convenience. Make this your home and apply today!