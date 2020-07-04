All apartments in Brandon
1231 SWEET GUM DRIVE
1231 SWEET GUM DRIVE

1231 Sweet Gum Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1231 Sweet Gum Drive, Brandon, FL 33511
Heather Lakes at Brandon

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Spring Leasing Special: Receive $1,000 off your first month's rent with a lease starting on or before 4/13/2020. Start fresh this spring in your dream home.

You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered porch entrance, and a lush green lawn, while the backyard is complete with a fence, a large lawn, and a screened-in patio and in-ground pool for your outdoor enjoyment. The interior features plush carpeting throughout, a fireplace in the living room for cozy nights in, vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting, and ample amounts of space for making long-lasting memories. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with a breakfast bar that connects it to the living room, updated appliances, and lots of cabinetry space for your convenience. Make this your home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1231 SWEET GUM DRIVE have any available units?
1231 SWEET GUM DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1231 SWEET GUM DRIVE have?
Some of 1231 SWEET GUM DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1231 SWEET GUM DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1231 SWEET GUM DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1231 SWEET GUM DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1231 SWEET GUM DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 1231 SWEET GUM DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1231 SWEET GUM DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1231 SWEET GUM DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1231 SWEET GUM DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1231 SWEET GUM DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1231 SWEET GUM DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1231 SWEET GUM DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1231 SWEET GUM DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1231 SWEET GUM DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1231 SWEET GUM DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

