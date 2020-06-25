1215 Branda Vista Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

KEY FEATURES

Rent Rate: 12 months for $1,775 per month OR 7 months for $1,825 Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Square Footage: 1,845 sq.ft.

Year Built: 1970

Property Type: Single Family Home

Construction: Block

Pool: Yes

Floors: 1 story

Appliances Included: Fridge, Stove, Microwave

Parking: 2 car attached garage + Parking Pad

Laundry: Washer/Dryer hookup In garage

Central AC: Yes

Section 8: No

Pet Policy: Cats & Dogs OK w/ non-refundable pet fee ranging from $150-$500 depending on type of pet, weight and breed, 2 pets max, 50 lbs max, must have pet insurance



NO UTILITIES INCLUDED.



ADDITIONAL FEATURES:

Pool with birdcage

Laminate

Tile

Fully-fenced backyard

Living, dining & family room

Fireplace

French-Doors open to patio

Fresh paint

Pantry

LEASE INFO: Duration: 12 or 7 months

Date Available for move in: Immediate

Deposit: 1 months rent +

Application Fee: $65 for all adults over 18 years of age for credit/background check and income/employment verification. Must provide copy of drivers license and 2 most recent paystubs and/or proof of income



PROFESSIONALLY LEASED & MANAGED BY:

R.E.M.P. Properties

813-494-2595



APPLY ONLINE AT: https://realestatemanagementpartnersllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/rentals



BEWARE OF SCAMS!