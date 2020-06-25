1215 Branda Vista Drive

Amenities
KEY FEATURES
Rent Rate: 12 months for $1,775 per month OR 7 months for $1,825 Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Square Footage: 1,845 sq.ft.
Year Built: 1970
Property Type: Single Family Home
Construction: Block
Pool: Yes
Floors: 1 story
Appliances Included: Fridge, Stove, Microwave
Parking: 2 car attached garage + Parking Pad
Laundry: Washer/Dryer hookup In garage
Central AC: Yes
Section 8: No
Pet Policy: Cats & Dogs OK w/ non-refundable pet fee ranging from $150-$500 depending on type of pet, weight and breed, 2 pets max, 50 lbs max, must have pet insurance
NO UTILITIES INCLUDED.
ADDITIONAL FEATURES:
Pool with birdcage
Laminate
Tile
Fully-fenced backyard
Living, dining & family room
Fireplace
French-Doors open to patio
Fresh paint
Pantry
LEASE INFO: Duration: 12 or 7 months
Date Available for move in: Immediate
Deposit: 1 months rent +
Application Fee: $65 for all adults over 18 years of age for credit/background check and income/employment verification. Must provide copy of drivers license and 2 most recent paystubs and/or proof of income
PROFESSIONALLY LEASED & MANAGED BY:
R.E.M.P. Properties
813-494-2595
APPLY ONLINE AT: https://realestatemanagementpartnersllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/rentals
BEWARE OF SCAMS!