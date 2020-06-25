All apartments in Brandon
Last updated May 23 2019 at 4:01 PM

1215 Branda Vista Drive

1215 Branda Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1215 Branda Vista Drive, Brandon, FL 33510

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
KEY FEATURES
Rent Rate: 12 months for $1,775 per month OR 7 months for $1,825 Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Square Footage: 1,845 sq.ft.
Year Built: 1970
Property Type: Single Family Home
Construction: Block
Pool: Yes
Floors: 1 story
Appliances Included: Fridge, Stove, Microwave
Parking: 2 car attached garage + Parking Pad
Laundry: Washer/Dryer hookup In garage
Central AC: Yes
Section 8: No
Pet Policy: Cats & Dogs OK w/ non-refundable pet fee ranging from $150-$500 depending on type of pet, weight and breed, 2 pets max, 50 lbs max, must have pet insurance

NO UTILITIES INCLUDED.

ADDITIONAL FEATURES:
Pool with birdcage
Laminate
Tile
Fully-fenced backyard
Living, dining & family room
Fireplace
French-Doors open to patio
Fresh paint
Pantry
LEASE INFO: Duration: 12 or 7 months
Date Available for move in: Immediate
Deposit: 1 months rent +
Application Fee: $65 for all adults over 18 years of age for credit/background check and income/employment verification. Must provide copy of drivers license and 2 most recent paystubs and/or proof of income

PROFESSIONALLY LEASED & MANAGED BY:
R.E.M.P. Properties
813-494-2595

APPLY ONLINE AT: https://realestatemanagementpartnersllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/rentals

BEWARE OF SCAMS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1215 Branda Vista Drive have any available units?
1215 Branda Vista Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1215 Branda Vista Drive have?
Some of 1215 Branda Vista Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1215 Branda Vista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1215 Branda Vista Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1215 Branda Vista Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1215 Branda Vista Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1215 Branda Vista Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1215 Branda Vista Drive offers parking.
Does 1215 Branda Vista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1215 Branda Vista Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1215 Branda Vista Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1215 Branda Vista Drive has a pool.
Does 1215 Branda Vista Drive have accessible units?
No, 1215 Branda Vista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1215 Branda Vista Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1215 Branda Vista Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
